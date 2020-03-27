COVID-19: Transport companies smuggling returnees into Edo, says Shaibu

By Jethro lbileke

The Deputy Governor of Edo state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has raise alarm that some transport companies in the state are smuggling persons into the state after the closure of international air and land borders.

Recall that the federal government had closed the country’s boarders to curtail importation of the dreaded coronavirus into the country.

But the Deputy Governor, while briefing journalists Thursday evening in Benin, said some persons still find their way into the State by road.

He also raised the alarm that some of these returnees are using hotels as their self-isolation centres.

Shaibu warned hoteliers to take necessary precautions about such guests.

He said: “We observe that since the borders of Nigeria were closed, especially the air borders, some persons still have their ways to neighboring countries and they come (into Nigeria) by road.

“Transport companies are the one bringing them in. And we advise that some of these intra-county transport companies that come into Benin, must have the manifest of these passengers, so that we can help them if they need to screen them. Manifest for these transport companies have become mandatory for us

“We also observed that some of our returnees and some persons are using hotels as their self-isolation centres. We also had meeting with hoteliers and we resolved that hoteliers should take caution while dealing with clients. They are to obtain details of their guests and they must also check the history of their training.

“For persons coming to self-isolate in their facilities, they are to take necessary precautions and daily temperature check, among other measures that will be given to them.