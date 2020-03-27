COVID-19:UNILEVER Donates Sanitising Items to Ogun Hospital

As part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, Unilever Nigeria has donated packets of lifebuoy soaps to the State through the Office of the Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun.

Receiving the soaps, Mrs. Bamidele, represented by a Chest Physician from the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH, Sagamu, Dr. Bolanle Adefuye, said the donation would aid hand washing among other measures which she noted was key to abate the spread of the disease.

She said the donated items would be distributed across the three Senatorial Districts of the State to ensure people were not short of handwashing soap and further promote personal hygiene among the citizenry.

Mrs. Abiodun also highlighted other preventive measures to include; keeping social distance, not picking the mouth or nostrils, coughing and sneezing into the elbow, advising people to strictly adhere to government’s regulations and maintain clean environment.

The Director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business, Unilever Ghana and Nigeria, Mrs. Soromidayo George, while presenting the donated soaps, commended government’s responsiveness to the pandemic, saying it was necessary to support the State in its efforts to curtail the spread of the disease.

Mrs. George promised the company’s support at all times to the wellbeing of the citizens.

In her remark, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker appreciated Unilever and its team for the support, assuring them that the items brought would be put to effective use.