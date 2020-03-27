Delta joins COVID-10 lockdown, closes borders

Friday, March 27, 2020 12:03 am
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday, announced lockdown of all activities in the state and closure of all borders as the state government intensified efforts to make the state safe from Coronavirus pandemic.
He said: “As promised, we have continued to monitor and review developments concerning this global pandemic on a daily, if not hourly basis.
“All businesses – malls, supermarkets, markets and shops – are to close from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
“Food sellers are to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and are required to strictly adhere to the social distancing rules.
The governor stated that the restrictions were for two weeks, in the first instance, but did not apply
to persons providing essential services – Security, Healthcare (Pharmacies are to remain open), Water, Fire, Power, Essential Departments of Media Houses and Essential Departments of Telecommunications companies.
“I urge all Deltans to adjust to the new order and cooperate with the Government and law enforcement agencies.
