Delta joins COVID-10 lockdown, closes borders

In a broadcast in Asaba, the third in one week, the governor, who is the Chairman of the Central Committee on Managing and Containing the Coronavirus Pandemic in Delta, stated that the lockdown would be effective from Wednesday, while the closure of borders and other entry points into the state would commence at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

He also ordered the closure of Asaba airports to traffic from 6 p.m. on Friday, and explained that the committee took the far reaching decisions to further ensure that people in the state were safe.

He said: “As promised, we have continued to monitor and review developments concerning this global pandemic on a daily, if not hourly basis.