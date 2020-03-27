Fake retired ACP arrested in Abuja

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday arrested a 52-year-old man for impersonating as retired Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the suspect was arrested while trying to gain forceful entrance into an estate in Kukwaba area of Games Village, Abuja.

He said the suspect, who claimed to be on official assignment at the estate, was arrested by a police officer after failure to provide convincing information to substantiate his claim.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect also parades himself as a retired Chief Superintendent of Police within his residential area at Sabon Lugbe.

“One fake police identity card was recovered from him as an exhibit,” he said.

The police spokesman urged FCT residents to be wary of impersonators and ensure prompt report of suspected persons within their areas.

He said the suspect would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation