Fake retired ACP arrested in Abuja

Fake retired ACP arrested in Abuja

Friday, March 27, 2020 9:24 pm


FILE: Arrested suspect

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday arrested a 52-year-old man for impersonating as retired Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the suspect was arrested while trying to gain forceful entrance into an estate in Kukwaba area of Games Village, Abuja.

He said the suspect, who claimed to be on official assignment at the estate, was arrested by a police officer after failure to provide convincing information to substantiate his claim.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect also parades himself as a retired Chief Superintendent of Police within his residential area at Sabon Lugbe.

“One fake police identity card was recovered from him as an exhibit,” he said.

The police spokesman urged FCT residents to be wary of impersonators and ensure prompt report of suspected persons within their areas.

He said the suspect would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    COVID-19: Edo working out stimulus package for vulnerable persons
    14 mins ago

    Gov. Wike signs Executive Order for lockdown of Rivers
    30 mins ago

    Covid-19: Davido’s wife, Chioma, tests positive
    36 mins ago

    Oshiomhole tests negative to coronavirus
    45 mins ago

    Covid-19: Nigeria confirms 5 new cases
    46 mins ago

    COVID-19: Industry Minister tests negative
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: Obasanjo donates residence for Isolation centre
    2 hours ago

    Battle against Covid-19: Buhari praises Elumelu, Rabiu, Dangote, Atiku, banks, others