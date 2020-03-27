Gov. Diri puts Bayelsa on lockdown over COVID-19

Okafor Ofiebor

The Bayelsa State government has ordered closure of all land and sea entry as well as exit points into the state as a way of preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Douye Diri gave the order on Thursday evening after being briefed by the COVID-19 task force set up the state.

A statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as also directing that all mortuaries be closed forthwith to ensure compliance with the earlier directive on the suspension of burial and wedding ceremonies in the state for two weeks.

Governor Diri said the implementation committee will liaise with all the security agencies in the state to ensure full compliance with the directive.

He said the additional measures are being taken to protect and safeguard every resident of the state from the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor had tested negative for the virus.