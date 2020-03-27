Gov. Diri puts Bayelsa on lockdown over COVID-19

Gov. Diri puts Bayelsa on lockdown over COVID-19

Friday, March 27, 2020 12:36 am


Governor Diri

Okafor Ofiebor
The Bayelsa State government has ordered closure of all land and sea entry as well as exit points into the state as a way of preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Douye Diri gave the order on Thursday evening after being briefed by the COVID-19 task force set up the state.
A statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as also directing that all mortuaries be closed forthwith to ensure compliance with the earlier directive on the suspension of burial and wedding ceremonies in the state for two weeks.
Governor Diri said the implementation committee will liaise with all the security agencies in the state to ensure full compliance with the directive.
He said the additional measures are being taken to protect and safeguard every resident of the state from the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor had tested negative for the virus.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    54 mins ago

    COVID-19: President Buhari’s special message to Nigerians
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Transport companies smuggling returnees into Edo, says Shaibu
    1 hour ago

    Delta joins COVID-10 lockdown, closes borders
    1 hour ago

    “…A 19-year-old model”- Wike speaks on Rivers’ COVID-19 index case
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Kogi closes down ceramic company, isolates staff
    4 hours ago

    Kaduna Government Imposes Quarantine on the Whole State
    4 hours ago

    Just In: NCDC confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Lockdown as Edo begins enforcement of stay at home order