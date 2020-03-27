Gov. Wike signs Executive Order for lockdown of Rivers

•The Executive Order also suspended flights to Port Harcourt and Bonny

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on March 19, 2020 formally signed an Executive Order for the closure of all land and borders into the state.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike on Electronic Media in a statement on Friday said the Executive Order gave legal backing to the closure of the land and sea borders of the state which took effect on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Executive Order also gave legal backing to the suspension of flights to into the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa and Bonny Airstrip beginning Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Executive Order signed by Governor Wike is titled: “EXECUTIVE ORDER RVSG – 01 2020 PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 2, 4 AND 8 OF QUARANTINE ACT, CAP. Q2 LAWS OF THE FEDERATION OF

NIGERIA 2004 AND REGULATION 11 OF THE QUARANTINE (CORONA

VIRUS (COVID-19) AND OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES) REGULATIONS,

2020.”

The Executive Order stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Sections 4 and 8 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and regulation 11 of Quarantine (Corona virus (COVID â€“ 19) and Infectious Diseases) Regulations, 2020 and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, Governor, Rivers State, hereby issue the following Orders:

“1. The following surveillance posts are hereby established with effect from

March 24, 2020,

(i) Mbiama for motorists coming from Bayelsa State;

(ii) Omerelu for motorists coming from Owerri;

(ii) Okehi for motorists coming Imo State;

(iv) Akwuzi for motorists coming Imo State;

(v) Oyigbo for motorists coming from Aba; and

(vi) Opoku in Khana Local Governor Area for motorists coming from

Akwa Ibom State.

“2. All marine entry points into the State including Nembe, Bille, Bonny, Marine Base, NLNG, Witt and Bush, Abuloma and Imo Rivers Jetties are to be placed under surveillance.

“3. aAll schools and institutions of higher learning in the State shall close down with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

“4. All public parks, night clubs, cinemas and viewing centres, are to remain closed with effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020 until further notice.

“5.All public burials, public weddings, religious gathering and other forms of public gathering are banned with effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020 until further notice.

:6.All land and sea borders of the State or any part thereof shall remain closed with effect from 6.00pm of Thursday, March 26, 2020.”

The Executive Order declared that no person, or bus, truck, van, tanker, trailer or vehicle of whatsoever description shall be allowed to leave or enter the State with effect from 6.00pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

“Flight operations at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, Airforce Base, Port Harcourt and Bonny Helipad are hereby suspended and no person landing at these airports shall be allowed to transit into the State or through the State to any neighbouring State effective 6.00pm of

Thursday, March 26, 2020.

“All markets in the State no matter how small are to remain closed with effect from Saturday, March 28, 2020.

“All Local Government Council Chairmen are to head Task Forces in their respective Local Government Areas that will ensure that markets remain closed. Council Chairmen are further authorised to confiscate the goods of any defaulter of this Order.

“All Civil Servants from Grade Levels 1 – 10 are to remain at home from Friday, March 27, 2020 until further notice.

“Security agencies are hereby directed to enforce strict compliance with the Orders herein contained.”

The Executive Order stated that each of the above Orders shall take effect on the dates and time hereinbefore mentioned and where no date or time is specified, same shall take effect immediately.

The Rivers State Governor signed the order on 19th March, 2020.

Also on March 19, 2020, Governor Wike signed the Declaration of Dangerous Infectious Disease(SECTIONS 2 and 8) OF THE QUARANTINE ACT, CAP. Q2 LAWS OF THE FEDERATION OF NIGERIA, 2004.

The declaration stated: “Coronavirus (COVID – 19) is declared to be adangerous infectious disease within the meaning of the Act.”

Governor Wike signed the relevant regulations of the Executive Order on March 19, 2020.

The Rivers State Governor signed the : “QUARANTINE (CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) AND OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES) REGULATIONS 2020 MADE BY HIS

EXCELLENCY, THE GOVERNOR OF RIVERS STATE UNDER SECTIONS 2, 4 AND 8 OF THE QUARANTINE ACT, CAP Q2, LAWS OF

THE FEDERATION OF NIGERIA, 2004 TO PREVENT OR CURB THE SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) AND OTHER INFECTIOUS

DISEASES IN RIVERS STATE.

Commencement

(19th day of March, 2020)”