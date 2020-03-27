Just in: New cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Oyo, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Friday said five new case of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria.

According to the Centre, three of the new cases are in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, while two are in Oyo State. With the new cases, the NCDC said the number of Coronavirus in the country has increased to 70.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State

“As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death,” NCDC said.

More later