Poem: Devil on the Loose!

By Hope Eghagha

Devil is on the loose,

Fire is on the loose

This could be our noose

Unless we cut the noose

Someone loves the noose

He rigidly fiddles for the noose

Cos he has nothing to lose

If we all face the noose

Our necks are tightened by the black noose

Black patriots cry about the noose

Even white strangers cry about the black noose

Yet fat messengers of the noose

Indolently remain on the loose

To praise the hands of the noose

Till the raging fire of the noose

Consumes us with herdsmen’s noose

Who then shall tell the news of the noose?

(c) Hope Eghagha, University of Lagos