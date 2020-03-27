Poem: Devil on the Loose!

Poem: Devil on the Loose!

Friday, March 27, 2020 1:04 pm


 

Hope O’Rukevbe Eghagha

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Hope Eghagha 

 

Devil is on the loose, 

Fire is on the loose

This could be our noose

Unless we cut the noose

 

Someone loves the noose 

He rigidly fiddles for the noose

Cos he has nothing to lose

 

If we all face the noose

Our necks are tightened by the black noose

Black patriots cry about the noose

Even white strangers cry about the black noose

 

Yet fat messengers of the noose

Indolently remain on the loose 

To praise the hands of the noose

 

Till the raging fire of the noose 

Consumes us with herdsmen’s noose

Who then shall tell the news of the noose?

 

(c) Hope Eghagha, University of Lagos

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    COVID-19:UNILEVER Donates Sanitising Items to Ogun Hospital
    1 hour ago

    Why I fire back at critics on social media – Kate Henshaw
    1 hour ago

    Boris Johnson, British PM, has Coronavirus
    2 hours ago

    Controversy! Coronavirus as biological weapon?
    4 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Barca to Cut Wages
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Masari orders closure of land borders with 4 States, Niger Republic
    5 hours ago

    Rose Oko was a lady of promise – Ndoma-Egba
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19 lockdown: Travelers stranded in Rivers