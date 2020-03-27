Why I fire back at critics on social media – Kate Henshaw

By Nehru Odeh

Popular Nollywood actor, Kate Henshaw, doesn’t suffer fools gladly. The actor, who has acted in more than 40 movies and won several awards, has been a huge presence on social media of late.

While she has been the butt of criticisms from many on social media, the delectable actor has not also relented in dishing out replies, sometimes caustic, to her critics as though she has a repertoire of harsh replies in her kitty.

However, while fielding questions from presenters on WakeUp Nigeria, a breakfast show on TVC, on Friday, 27 March, 2020, the multi-award- winning actor who said she has received many accolades and recognition from Nigerians outside social media said she had to reply her critics harshly because she is human and blood flows through her veins.

“Because blood flows through these veins. I am human. And I remember a few years ago it was a no no for celebrities to reply their fans because they felt that they would stop following them. No,” she maintained.

However, the Cross River State- born actor is glad that she is still on the movie scene despite several years she has been on set and the experiences she has had.

“I would say that most of the people I started out my career with have moved into other things. Some have gotten married. Some have relocated and go to do other stuff. But I am still here, still relevant, gone through divorce and all kinds of stuff,” she said.

However, Henshaw is over the moon from the recognition she has so far received from Nigerians.

“And I am still having all these accolades, that kind of acceptance, recognition and support. Because you can be doing good and people don’t recognize you. Not that you are not good but they are not just focusing on you. But people have been mostly kind to me outside social media,” she averred.