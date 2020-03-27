Youth Ministry  comnences  Digital Training in partnership  with  IBM  

Friday, March 27, 2020 8:36 am


 

Sunday Dare

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has called on Nigerian youth to tap into the opportunities created by the ministry to earn a living  for themselves  through  the DEEL initiative.

According  to the Minister  of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, Youths should  key into  the  Ministry’s partnership with IBM Digital -Nation Africa  program to provide digital skills training for the youth  which  will enhance their skills and create job opportunities.

File: Nigerian youths

” Youths across  Nigeria  who are interested  in earning  a living  for themselves can now get online and commence training  on Digital  skills through  the  our partnership  with  IBM  .This is in tandem  with  the  Ministry  Digital  Youth    Nigeria  ,DYNG conceived  in 2019 under the  DEEL program  ”

Dare affirmed that the partnership will equip young people with the knowledge and tools to develop digital solutions to stay  abreast of the dynamic changes in the new technology driven economy.

“The goals of DY.ng include equipping Nigerian youth with basic and advanced technological development skills in the digital world to be deployed across various sectors.”

Digital Youth Nigeria is aimed at equipping 500,000 young people with digital skills through available Youth Development Centers and specialized Enterprise Centers in all six geo-political zones of the country.

