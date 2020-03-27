Youth Ministry  comnences  Digital Training in partnership  with  IBM  

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has called on Nigerian youth to tap into the opportunities created by the ministry to earn a living for themselves through the DEEL initiative.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, Youths should key into the Ministry’s partnership with IBM Digital -Nation Africa program to provide digital skills training for the youth which will enhance their skills and create job opportunities.

” Youths across Nigeria who are interested in earning a living for themselves can now get online and commence training on Digital skills through the our partnership with IBM .This is in tandem with the Ministry Digital Youth Nigeria ,DYNG conceived in 2019 under the DEEL program ”

Dare affirmed that the partnership will equip young people with the knowledge and tools to develop digital solutions to stay abreast of the dynamic changes in the new technology driven economy.

“The goals of DY.ng include equipping Nigerian youth with basic and advanced technological development skills in the digital world to be deployed across various sectors.”

Digital Youth Nigeria is aimed at equipping 500,000 young people with digital skills through available Youth Development Centers and specialized Enterprise Centers in all six geo-political zones of the country.