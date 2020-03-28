Akeredolu: Akure explosions caused by vehicle carrying explosives

Saturday, March 28, 2020 11:25 am


Governor Akeredolu (second from left) with security operatives during his visit to the scene of the explosion

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo on Saturday morning visited the scene of the explosions that rocked Akure, the capital of the State overnight.

While many had attributed the explosions to a meteor or thunderstorm, the Governor said the explosion resulted from a vehicle in a convoy transporting explosives to a storage facility in a neighbouring state which became faulty while in transit along the Akure Owo Road, about two kilometre from Akure Airport.

He added that the vehicle eventually caught fire and ignited a massive explosion after efforts to put out the fire failed.

Scene of the explosion

“Security personnel and other individuals transporting the ordinances noticed smoke from the vehicle. After several attempts to extinguish the resulting fire failed, the vehicle and its consignment ignited causing a massive explosion that was felt in Akure and its environs,” the Governor said.

“Following my visit to the scene, I have directed that the area be cordoned off to allow the explosive ordinance department/bomb squad to extricate the vehicle buried underground because it is unclear if there are still explosives that are yet to be detonated,” he added.

However, he added that the State Government is making efforts to ascertain if there are casualties from the blast.

See his full statement below

Presently, efforts are being made to ascertain if there are casualties.

Following my visit to the scene, I have directed that the area be cordoned off to allow the explosive ordinance department/bomb squad to extricate the vehicle buried underground because it is unclear if there are still explosives that are yet to be detonated.

Everything is under control and I will be updating the public on any new developments.

