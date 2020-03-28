Akure explosion! Questions begging for answers

By Adeyinka Adeniyi

1. What kind of vehicle transported the explosives and where is the vehicle that conveyed the explosives.

2. Was the vehicle completely buried or it exploded. Has anyone seen any shattered part of the vehicle anywhere near the scene?

3. What is the name of the company that owned the explosives in Edo State?

4. Are the explosives being transported by the Police, Civil Defence, Private Security company or Private individuals?

5. How can an explosion divide an express way into two and create gully of over 10 feet and gulf of over 100 meters?

6. Did the bomb explode from the beneath of the soil or on the surface of the road?

7. Why transporting explosives meant for Edo State from Lagos through Ibadan-Akure-Owo and not through a shorter route from Lagos via Ore and Benin?

There are so many questions begging for answer. I call on the authorities concerned to do a thorough investigation of this matter as a new narrative and theory of Asteroid landing at Akure is developing to counter the result of preliminary investigation of Ondo Governor and Ondo State Commissioners of Police.

The victim of this explosion deserves adequate compensation that is commensurate with their loses.

-Engr Adeniyi Adeyinka (Mnse)