Coronavirus: Enugu govt confirms 2 positive cases

The Enugu State Government has confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, confirmed the development in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

“It is important to inform the public that the patients voluntarily contacted the Enugu State Ministry of Health on arrival from United Kingdom (UK) and requested for the COVID-19 test which came out positive.

“So far, the patients have remained in isolation and the Enugu State Multi Sectoral Rapid Response Team has commenced contact tracing.

“The Enugu State Government expresses her gratitude to these patients who reported to the Enugu State Ministry of Health following the announcement that all returnees from overseas in the last 14 days should report for evaluation.

“We still wish to encourage all those that returned recently from overseas to contact the Enugu State Public Health Department through these dedicated lines – 08182555550 or 09022333833,’’ he said.

The permanent secretary urged the general public not to panic as health personnel have been positioned to respond to the situation.

He called on all residents to observe high level of personal hygiene, maintain the social distance protocol and stay at home.