The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria rose to 81 on Friday as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported 11 new cases in three states of the country.

According to NCDC, the 11 news cases of COVID -19 are 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu and one in Edo States.

“As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death,” NCDC said on its Twitter handle.