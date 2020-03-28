Council to close all markets in Abuja

Saturday, March 28, 2020 7:10 pm


Mr Abdullahi Candido

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has announced plans to shut down all markets under the supervision of the council on Monday, March 29.

Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, AMAC, disclosed this in a statement signed by Mrs Patience Olaloye, Head of Information of the council, on Saturday in Abuja.

Candido said that the closure of the markets was to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the department of environment of the council had also been directed to fumigate all the markets.

“The markets to be fumigated are; Utako, FHA Lugbe, Relocation market Lugbe, Gwagwa, Nyanya, Aco mini, Jabi Park, Gwarinpa, Kugbo furniture, Kugbo spare part, Karshi, Karu, Apo fish market respectively.

“All traders in the above markets are please advised to cooperate with the above directives for their safety and that of the entire residents.

“All residents are to note that these markets remain closed till further directives,” he said.

The chairman also appealed to residents to stay safe at this trying period.

