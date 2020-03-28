COVID-19: Bauchi awaiting results of 21 “high risk cases” -Commissioner

Saturday, March 28, 2020 12:12 am


Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State is awaiting results of 21 “high risk persons” in the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19), Commissioner for Health,Dr Aliyu Maigoro, said on Friday.

Maigoro made this known while updating newsmen on the COVID-19 cases in Bauchi.

He said that all samples have been forwarded to the referral centre for onward investigation.

”Out of the 70 samples in the state, 47 tested negative, 21 are pending and we had two confirmed cases.

“There’s been zero death.

“The two cases of COVID-19  in Bauchi are being managed and they are responding to treatment.

“The second contact is in Isolation at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital,”he said.

Maigoro said that the Bauchi State Government House has been fumigated.

“The state  response and surveillance team have been mobilised to curtail the spread of deadly virus.

“We commend the efforts of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in the fight against the virus in the state.

“The government also commend the members of the public  for being calm.

“We urge the citizens to continue with  personal and environmental hygiene and social distancing practice as suggested by the World Health Organisation”, he said.

