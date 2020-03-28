COVID-19: FCTA stops church programme, wedding reception

COVID-19: FCTA stops church programme, wedding reception

Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:58 pm


FCT Minister Malam Muahammad Bello

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Ministerial Team on COVID-19 Restriction Enforcement on Saturday shutdown activities at a popular Pentecostal church located at Jabi District.

The team, which began operations at the Wuse Market, moved to the church following complaints that the members were violating the no-gathering rule of the FCTA, and were holding weddings and other activities.

The Chairman, FCT Traffic Management Task Team, Mr Ikharo Attah, who led the team, addressed the gathering and subsequently dispersed the worshippers.

Similarly, the enforcement team visited Police Quarters at Wuse Zone 6, and stopped a wedding reception which was ongoing with over three hundred people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bride and groom were about to arrive when the team got to the venue located in a neighbourhood.

The team also visited Wuse and Dutse Alhaji markets and frowned at the partial compliance with the social distancing directive.

The team also visited Utako Market and insisted that it must be shut down immediately.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Coronavirus: Cancer patients most at risk – Medical Mission
    18 mins ago

    Council to close all markets in Abuja
    39 mins ago

    Covid- 19: Two Islamic clerics arrested in Kaduna
    51 mins ago

    Covid-19 Lockdown: Wike satisfied with level of compliance in Rivers
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19 Lockdown: Ex-lawmaker slams Wike over lack of ‘palliatives’ for residents
    1 hour ago

    Covid19 Lockdown: Kaduna Electric Pledges Adequate Power Supply
    2 hours ago

    My COVID-19 Experience
    2 hours ago

    Becoming Durosimi: A Reflection On the Life of Professor Eldred Jones