COVID-19: Police station burnt in Katsina over Juma’at prayer

The Police in Katsina State has arrested 90 people for allegedly setting ablaze Kusada Divisional Police Station over suspension of Friday congregational prayer by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

One of the rioters also lost his life in the encounter, the police command spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, said in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government directed closure of state borders, suspended large gatherings, Friday congregational prayer and Church services.

According to the police spokesman, some disgruntled youths, under the leadership of one Malam Hassan, conducted Friday prayer in one of the Juma’at mosques in Kusada, in defiance of the directives.

“Subsequently, he was arrested for questioning at Area Commander’s office, Malumfashi, which did not go down well with some of his followers.

“Consequently, today, March 28, 2020, at about 09:00hrs, this particular group organised themselves in such a tumultuous manner, rioting and attacked police station and over-powered the policemen on duty at Kusada Division.

“They set ablaze the police station and DPO’s Quarters,” he said.

Isah explained that the youth also burnt down seven vehicles and 10 motorcycles.

He, however. said normalcy had been restored to the area, and added that the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, had deployed police patrol teams and Special Joint Security Task Force to beef up security.

The police spokesman said that the 90 suspects arrested would be prosecuted after full investigation.