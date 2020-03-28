Covid-19/Sit-at-homes: Condoms manufacturers warn of imminent shortage

With coronavirus ravaging the world now, many countries have ordered sit-at-homes for their citizens. One of the effects of this is a high demand on condoms while supply has been affected by the pandemic.

Here is why. The world’s biggest maker of condoms warned of a global shortage as supply falls by almost 50 per cent while its stockpile is set to last for just another two months, thenewsmatrics reported.

Malaysia-based Karex Bhd., which makes one out of every five condoms worldwide, according to the report, only restarted its factories on Friday after a week-long closure, working with just half its workforce to comply with a lockdown that the country imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The company said condoms are mainly made in China and India, which are both heavily impacted by the pandemic.

The report has it further: “Meanwhile, demand is growing at ‘double digits’ as governments around the world issue stay-at-home notices and many people abstain from having children due to the uncertain future, said Goh Miah Kiat, group chief executive officer at Karex.

“The company produces for brands like Durex as well as its own line of specialty condoms such as Durian-flavored ones. It churns out more than 5 billion condoms a year and exports them to more than 140 countries. That has become more challenging as governments shut borders and airlines cancel flights.

