Covid19 Lockdown: Kaduna Electric Pledges Adequate Power Supply

Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:06 pm


 

File: Power transmission lines

The Management of Kaduna Electric has said it will do its utmost to ensure uninterrupted power supply to assist residents cope with the effect of the lockdown occasioned by the Corona virus pandemic.

The company which is responsible for distributing electricity in Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states said it supports the measures taken by the governments in all its franchise states and is ready to play its part to stem the potential spread of the virus.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communication,  Abdulazeez Abdullah, said residents are strongly advised to heed the calls to stay at home and observe all Covid19 safety protocols to ensure everyone is safe.

These, it said, include regular washing of hands with soap, use of hand sanitizers, observance  of social distancing, avoidance of handshakes and large gatherings among others.

It said part of the measures the company has taken to support the state governments is to ensure adequate power supply is provided to help residents cope with the stay at home directive.

It said barring unforseen faults, all parts of its franchise shall be provided improved power supply. It therefore urged residents to also endeavour to employ energy saving procedures to regulate their consumption and ensure strict adherence to safety procedures to avoid electrical incidences.

 

