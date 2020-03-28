Just in: Benue records first case of Coronavirus

Just in: Benue records first case of Coronavirus

Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:37 pm


Coronavirus

Benue State in Northcentral Nigeria has recorded its first case of Coronavirus as the number of the confirmed cases of the pandemic in the country increased to 89 on Saturday afternoon.

One of the eight cases that took Nigeria’s tally of confirmed cases of the virus from 81 announced late Friday to 89 was in Benue State.

The other seven cases were in Lagos, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported in an update on its Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon.

NCDC said, “8 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, 7 in Lagos and 1 in Benue State.

“As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”

 

