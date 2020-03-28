Meteor or bomb? Explosion destroys over 100 houses in Akure

Over 100 buildings, school, churches were destroyed by an explosion in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday morning.

The explosion which happened in the early hours of Saturday, cut off the ever bustling Akure /Owo road (Eleyowo Village) while many people were said to be injured, Tribune gathered.

“The incident which happened less than a kilometre to Akure Airport, affected many residents of Eleyowo community, destroying completely a church and a school in the area.

Individuals who lived within the church premises were said to be wounded while some were rescued by the people of the community”

While many attributed it to bomb explosion, others said it must have been a meteor fragment from outer space that hit the earth with devastating effects.

There was a similar explosion at Abule Ado in Lagos recently.

What analysts will be busy with in the following days are many. There is no oil pipeline close to the Eleyowo village where the explosion happened. In fact, the closest major public facility there is the Akure airport.

If the explosion was as a result of explosives some individuals were transporting on the road, as some Akure residents claimed, the deep gash or crater on the road negates that. Could it therefore be a meteor? These and more are questions to be answered by experts.

See more photos: