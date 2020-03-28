PHOTOS: Inside GTB/Lagos State COVID-19 110-bed Isolation Centre

The 110-bed fully equipped #COVID19 Isolation Centre built by Lagos State Government in partnership with Guaranty Trust Bank is ready at Onikan Stadium is ready, an excited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on his Facebook page on Saturday.

“We are excited about our private sector partners that are answering the call to assist us with visible impact. Our government will leave no stone unturned to protect our residents.

“We thank the CEO of Gtbank, Segun Agbaje and the management team for their effort in getting this done.

“We are working assiduously to stem the rate of transmission of the #COVID19 virus in the state especially from people that returned from abroad,” the Governor added.

See more pictures of the isolation centre below: