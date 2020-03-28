Rivers opens COVID -19 support accounts for donations
Rivers opens COVID -19 support accounts for donations
Saturday, March 28, 2020 10:33 pm
• Nyesom Wike:
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers State Government has opened two bank accounts for receipt of donations from public and private companies, interested individuals and other stakeholders in support of government efforts to control COVID- 19
The support Accounts are: ACCESS BANK ACCOUNT NO.:1384199858 and ZENITH BANK ACCOUNT NO.: 1017227518
In a statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim,the Commissioner for Information and Communication enjoined the Rivers State Government enjoined “interested individuals and organisations wishing to support the efforts of the Government advised to direct their contributions to the two accounts.”
What do you think?