Rivers opens COVID -19 support accounts for donations

Rivers opens COVID -19 support accounts for donations

Saturday, March 28, 2020 10:33 pm


• Nyesom Wike:

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers State Government has opened two bank accounts for receipt of donations from public and private companies, interested individuals and other stakeholders in support of government efforts to control COVID- 19
The support Accounts are: ACCESS BANK ACCOUNT NO.:1384199858 and ZENITH BANK ACCOUNT NO.: 1017227518
In a statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim,the Commissioner for Information and Communication enjoined the Rivers State Government enjoined “interested individuals and organisations wishing to support the efforts of the Government advised to direct their contributions to the two accounts.”
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    COVID-19: How Nigeria can escape New-York like tragedy- Surgeon
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: Ministry of Sports Provides 57 Suites, Other Facilities at Abiola Stadium
    1 hour ago

    PHOTOS: Inside GTB/Lagos State COVID-19 110-bed Isolation Centre
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Abia govt. orders closure of land borders
    2 hours ago

    Just in: El-Rufai tests positive for Coronavirus
    3 hours ago

    Akure explosion! Questions begging for answers
    3 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Cancer patients most at risk – Medical Mission
    4 hours ago

    Council to close all markets in Abuja