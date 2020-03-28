Updates in the campaign against Coronavirus in Anambra State

1. Governor Willie Obiano, in line with the resolve to make Anambra remain the safest state in Nigeria in every sense of the expression, has ordered the closure of all open markets in the state for 14 days, with effect from Monday, March 31, 2020. The exceptions are foodstuff and medicine markets. The order followed a series of consultations with various stakeholders in the markets.

2. During the two-week closure, the people affected by the order are enjoined to stay indoors and maintain a high level of hygiene like closing their mouths and noses while coughing or sneezing. They are also advised to maintain social distance by keeping away from persons by six feet, in addition to washing their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and declining to hug or shake hands with any person.

3. The Anambra State Taskforce on the Coronavirus, which comprises, among others, the Nigeria Police Force, Anambra Vigilante Group and other security and intelligence organizations, are directed to ensure strict compliance with the order closing down markets in the state.

4. The closure is the last resort in the determination to promote the wellbeing and secure future of the people of Anambra State. The government deeply regrets the inconveniences which the order will cause. The directive will be reviewed in two weeks’ time. If any person has contracted the contagion, it will show during the period of the market shutdown. Therefore, only people free of COVID-19 will be in the markets when they are reopened.

5. Our people are unfortunately susceptible to the Coronavirus. We travel extensively to all parts of the world for business, leisure, study and medical tourism. Besides, we have as many as 63 major markets in the state, including the Onitsha Main Market which is the largest market in West Africa. The markets are always full of millions of people from different countries in West and Central Africa, thereby making our people vulnerable to the contagion.

6. The Anambra State Government would like to use this opportunity to announce the creation of a special account to assist ndi Anambra grapple with the grave challenges of the Coronavirus. Known as the Anambra State CORAVID- 19 account, it is in response to various inquiries from people of Anambra State origin in different parts of Nigeria and beyond who have been seeking ways to assist their people since the viral outbreak. The account, which is with the Fidelity Bank, has number 5030112159. It will be administered by Governor Obiano, Chairman of the Anambra COVID-19 Taskforce, to ensure absolute transparency and accountability.

7. Those who wish to donate materials and equipment like ventilators, surgical face masks, goggles, surgical gloves, stretchers, automated ICU beds, personal protective gear, examination gloves and infrared thermometres are encouraged to bring them to the office of the Secretary to the State Government. (See below a list of materials needed for the management of the Conoravirus pandemic). Names of donors will be broadcast and published in the mass media every two weeks, together with their donations. How the cash they donated was spent will also be published.

8. Those who want to donate machines and equipment are advised to send them to the SSG Office rather than directly to various hospitals and health centres because each item will have to be certified fit for use by the Centre for Disease Control, working in conjunction with the Anambra State COVID-19 Taskforce which is made up of experts.

9. It is worthy of note that Anambra State has three isolation centres located at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital in Awka, Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital in Nnewi and Onitsha General Hospital. They are being upgraded constantly. In addition, there are surge centres to take excess patients from the three hospitals. The surge centres are at Umueri General Hospital in Anambra East Local Government Area, Ekwulobia General Hospital in Aguata Local Government Area, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital in Awka and the Auditorium of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Camp at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu in Awka South Local Government Area, which can accommodate 500 beds while the entire camp can accommodate 3,000 beds. There are plans to create another surge centre in any of the big mission hospitals.

10. What is more, the state government is working hard to get the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to accredit the state teaching hospital as a centre for tests because its mega laboratory, where over 500 tests can be conducted simultaneously, meets international standards, though it needs reagents to start testing suspected cases of the Coronavirus. We are also working relentlessly that Nnamdi azikiwe Teaching Hospital in Nnewi becomes another designated centre to test the Coronavirus. These efforts of the state government and many more require a lot of funds. All forms of assistance from our people, friends and the international community will be well appreciated.

11. In this connection, Gov Obiano, Chairman of the Anambra State Taskforce on COVID-19, publicly expresses gratitude to Jack Ma, chairman of Ali Baba Group of China, for his recent great philanthropic gesture to the African Union, from which Nigeria, including Anambra State, is benefitting. Governor Obiano, therefore, considers it imperative that the Federal Government provides at least one billion naira (N1bn) to Anambra which is at a risk state in view of the multitudes of people in its numerous markets and the peripatetic nature of the people who have been helping in the rapid development of all parts of Nigeria.

12. The people and Government of Anambra State are fighting the scourge of COVID-19 together. Together we will win the fight.

God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.

C. Don Adinuba

Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment.

LIST OF HOSPITAL EQUIPMENT/CONSUMABLES NEEDED FOR COVID-19 PREVENTION/TREATMENT

S/N EQUIPMENT DETAILS ESTIMATED QUANTITY A: FOR INTENSIVE CARE UNIT 1. Electric Automated ICU Beds (Arjohuntleigh) 500 2. Personal Protective Equipment 20,000 units 3. Protective Gown 20,000 units 4. Ventilator 1000 5. Surgical Face Mask 20,000 units 6. N-95 20,000 units 7. Goggles 20,000 units 8. Surgical Gloves 20,000 units 9. Examination Gloves 20,000 units 10. Powered Air Purifying Respirator 100 11. Stretcher 100 12. Autoclave 10 13. Sphygmomanometer (Electronic) 200 14. Bedside Lockers 900 15. Bed Linens 1000 16. Drip Stands 900 17. Bed Screens 900 18. Infrared Thermometers 1000 19. Stethoscope 2000 20. Tray for Emergency drugs 100 21. Trolley For Medication 100 22. Trolley for dressing wounds 100 23. Trolley for bed making 100 24. Trolley For Serving Food 100 25. Kidney Dish 2000 26. Gallipot 2000 27. Tray for Instruments 2000 28. i-stat ABG Machine 1000 29. Non-invasive multi-parameter monitors 900 30. Mobile X-ray Machine 1000 31. Adult and Pediatric Infusion Pumps 90 32. CPAP Machines (Bubble CPAP Machines) 1000 33. Pediatric Oxygen Concentrator 900 34. Ambu Bag (Adult & Infant) 900 35. Pediatric Sphygmomanometer cuff size 100 36. Blood warmers 100 37. Pediatric Endotracheal Tubes 100 38. Bag and Mask for Ventilator 900 39. CTG Machine 1000 40. Pediatric weighing scale 100 41. Automated ICU Beds 900 42. Electric Wheelchair 100 43. Nebulizer 100 44. Mechanical Ventilator 900 45. Pulse Oximeter 200 46. Oxygen Cylinders 800 47. Oxygen Regulator 800 48. Defibrillator (AED) 1000 49. Combined ECG and Echocardiogram Machine 100 50. Endotracheal Tubes of Different sizes (Adults) 3000 51. Air Conditioners (1.5Hp Split Unit) 3000 52. Intercom for Nurses station and call room 2000 53. Micro-wave for call rooms 1000 54. Fire Extinguishers 2000 55. Well-Fitted Ambulance 600 56. Water Dispenser 1000 57. Hand Hygiene Station (Sink & Faucets) 2000 58. Stadiometer 2000 59. Automatic 1200ml Hand Sanitizer Dispenser 4000 60. Laryngoscope 2000 61. Set of Stainless steel tongue depressors 5000 62. Endotracheal Tube, without cuff 3000 63. Endotracheal Tube, with cuff 3000 64. Carbon dioxide detector 3000 65. Portable Ultrasound Scanner 5000 66. Portable Ultrasound Probes, Included with scanner 5000 67. Resuscitator, Adult 3000 68. Resuscitator, Child 3000 69. Airway, Guedel, Sterile, Single Use (Range of sizes) 5000 70. Infusion giving set 5000 71. Ceftriaxone-Rocephine 5000 72. NSAIDs 3000 73. Paracetamol 2000 74. IV fluids (R/L, 5% D/s, N/S, 50% DNS) 2000 75. Scrubs 2000 76. Alcohol-Based Hand rub 2000 77. Bio-Hazardous bag 2000 78. Body Bag 2000 79. Chlorine 2000

S/N B. EQUIPMENT FOR COVID-19 PATIENT WARDS QTY 1 Hospital Beds (Arjohuntleigh) Suite Hospital Bed (ICU Two Crank manual Beds) Extension 860 800 2 Mattress 860 3 Infusion Pump 50 4 Ambu Bag (Infant and Adult) 2000 5 Adult weighing Scale with Height 2000 6 Hospital Consumables (Gloves, Cotton Wools, Cannula etc) 12, 000 Ctns 7 Bedside Locker 860 8 Over bed table 860 9 Ward Screen 860 10 Drip Stand 860 11 Multi-Parameter Patient Monitor Patient Monitor 860 860 12 Wheel Chair 2000 13 Stainless Steel Instrument Trolley 2000 14 Crash Cart 2000 15 Bed Pan (large Size) 860 16 Viewing Box (2 in 1) 60s 17 Kidney Dish (Large) 60 18 Urinal (Male & Female- Large) 60 19 Oxygen concentrator 860 20 Suction machine (High Vacuum) 60 21 Infrared thermometer 2000 22 Sphygmomanometer 2000 23 Stethoscope 2000 24 Intubation Consumables 60,000 25 Lab Incubator 60 26 Hematocrit Centrifuge 60 27 Binocular Microscope (Olympus) 60 28 100 bags Blood Bank Refrigerator 60 29 ICU Ventilators 60 30 Automated Chemistry Analyzer 60