Updates in the campaign against Coronavirus in Anambra State

Saturday, March 28, 2020 8:31 am
1. Governor Willie Obiano, in line with the resolve to make Anambra remain the safest state in Nigeria in every sense of the expression, has ordered the closure of all open markets in the state for 14 days, with effect from Monday, March 31, 2020. The exceptions are foodstuff and medicine markets. The order followed a series of consultations with various stakeholders in the markets.
2. During the two-week closure, the people affected by the order are enjoined to stay indoors and maintain a high level of hygiene like closing their mouths and noses while coughing or sneezing. They are also advised to maintain social distance by keeping away from persons by six feet, in addition to washing their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and declining to hug or shake hands with any person.
3. The Anambra State Taskforce on the Coronavirus, which comprises, among others, the Nigeria Police Force, Anambra Vigilante Group and other security and intelligence organizations, are directed to ensure strict compliance with the order closing down markets in the state.
4. The closure is the last resort in the determination to promote the wellbeing and secure future of the people of Anambra State. The government deeply regrets the inconveniences which the order will cause. The directive will be reviewed in two weeks’ time. If any person has contracted the contagion, it will show during the period of the market shutdown. Therefore, only people free of COVID-19 will be in the markets when they are reopened.
5. Our people are unfortunately susceptible to the Coronavirus. We travel extensively to all parts of the world for business, leisure, study and medical tourism. Besides, we have as many as 63 major markets in the state, including the Onitsha Main Market which is the largest market in West Africa. The markets are always full of millions of people from different countries in West and Central Africa, thereby making our people vulnerable to the contagion.
6. The Anambra State Government would like to use this opportunity to announce the creation of a special account to assist ndi Anambra grapple with the grave challenges of the Coronavirus. Known as the Anambra State CORAVID- 19 account, it is in response to various inquiries from people of Anambra State origin in different parts of Nigeria and beyond who have been seeking ways to assist their people since the viral outbreak. The account, which is with the Fidelity Bank, has number 5030112159. It will be administered by Governor Obiano, Chairman of the Anambra COVID-19 Taskforce, to ensure absolute transparency and accountability.
7. Those who wish to donate materials and equipment like ventilators, surgical face masks, goggles, surgical gloves, stretchers, automated ICU beds, personal protective gear, examination gloves and infrared thermometres are encouraged to bring them to the office of the Secretary to the State Government. (See below a list of materials needed for the management of the Conoravirus pandemic). Names of donors will be broadcast and published in the mass media every two weeks, together with their donations. How the cash they donated was spent will also be published.
8. Those who want to donate machines and equipment are advised to send them to the SSG Office rather than directly to various hospitals and health centres because each item will have to be certified fit for use by the Centre for Disease Control, working in conjunction with the Anambra State COVID-19 Taskforce which is made up of experts.
9. It is worthy of note that Anambra State has three isolation centres located at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital in Awka, Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital in Nnewi and Onitsha General Hospital. They are being upgraded constantly. In addition, there are surge centres to take excess patients from the three hospitals. The surge centres are at Umueri General Hospital in Anambra East Local Government Area, Ekwulobia General Hospital in Aguata Local Government Area, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital in Awka and the Auditorium of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Camp at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu in Awka South Local Government Area, which can accommodate 500 beds while the entire camp can accommodate 3,000 beds. There are plans to create another surge centre in any of the big mission hospitals.
10. What is more, the state government is working hard to get the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to accredit the state teaching hospital as a centre for tests because its mega laboratory, where over 500 tests can be conducted simultaneously, meets international standards, though it needs reagents to start testing suspected cases of the Coronavirus. We are also working relentlessly that Nnamdi azikiwe Teaching Hospital in Nnewi becomes another designated centre to test the Coronavirus. These efforts of the state government and many more require a lot of funds. All forms of assistance from our people, friends and the international community will be well appreciated.
11. In this connection, Gov Obiano, Chairman of the Anambra State Taskforce on COVID-19, publicly expresses gratitude to Jack Ma, chairman of Ali Baba Group of China, for his recent great philanthropic gesture to the African Union, from which Nigeria, including Anambra State, is benefitting. Governor Obiano, therefore, considers it imperative that the Federal Government provides at least one billion naira (N1bn) to Anambra which is at a risk state in view of the multitudes of people in its numerous markets and the peripatetic nature of the people who have been helping in the rapid development of all parts of Nigeria.
12. The people and Government of Anambra State are fighting the scourge of COVID-19 together. Together we will win the fight.
God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.
C. Don Adinuba
Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment.
LIST OF HOSPITAL EQUIPMENT/CONSUMABLES NEEDED FOR COVID-19 PREVENTION/TREATMENT
|
S/N
|
EQUIPMENT DETAILS
|
ESTIMATED QUANTITY
|
A: FOR INTENSIVE CARE UNIT
|
1.
|Electric Automated ICU Beds (Arjohuntleigh)
|
500
|
2.
|Personal Protective Equipment
|
20,000 units
|
3.
|Protective Gown
|
20,000 units
|
4.
|Ventilator
|
1000
|
5.
|Surgical Face Mask
|
20,000 units
|
6.
|N-95
|
20,000 units
|
7.
|Goggles
|
20,000 units
|
8.
|Surgical Gloves
|
20,000 units
|
9.
|Examination Gloves
|
20,000 units
|
10.
|Powered Air Purifying Respirator
|
100
|
11.
|Stretcher
|
100
|
12.
|Autoclave
|
10
|
13.
|Sphygmomanometer (Electronic)
|
200
|
14.
|Bedside Lockers
|
900
|
15.
|Bed Linens
|
1000
|
16.
|Drip Stands
|
900
|
17.
|Bed Screens
|
900
|
18.
|Infrared Thermometers
|
1000
|
19.
|Stethoscope
|
2000
|
20.
|Tray for Emergency drugs
|
100
|
21.
|Trolley For Medication
|
100
|
22.
|Trolley for dressing wounds
|
100
|
23.
|Trolley for bed making
|
100
|
24.
|Trolley For Serving Food
|
100
|
25.
|Kidney Dish
|
2000
|
26.
|Gallipot
|
2000
|
27.
|Tray for Instruments
|
2000
|
28.
|i-stat ABG Machine
|
1000
|
29.
|Non-invasive multi-parameter monitors
|
900
|
30.
|Mobile X-ray Machine
|
1000
|
31.
|Adult and Pediatric Infusion Pumps
|
90
|
32.
|CPAP Machines (Bubble CPAP Machines)
|
1000
|
33.
|Pediatric Oxygen Concentrator
|
900
|
34.
|Ambu Bag (Adult & Infant)
|
900
|
35.
|Pediatric Sphygmomanometer cuff size
|
100
|
36.
|Blood warmers
|
100
|
37.
|Pediatric Endotracheal Tubes
|
100
|
38.
|Bag and Mask for Ventilator
|
900
|
39.
|CTG Machine
|
1000
|
40.
|Pediatric weighing scale
|
100
|
41.
|Automated ICU Beds
|
900
|
42.
|Electric Wheelchair
|
100
|
43.
|Nebulizer
|
100
|
44.
|Mechanical Ventilator
|
900
|
45.
|Pulse Oximeter
|
200
|
46.
|Oxygen Cylinders
|
800
|
47.
|Oxygen Regulator
|
800
|
48.
|Defibrillator (AED)
|
1000
|
49.
|Combined ECG and Echocardiogram Machine
|
100
|
50.
|Endotracheal Tubes of Different sizes (Adults)
|
3000
|
51.
|Air Conditioners (1.5Hp Split Unit)
|
3000
|
52.
|Intercom for Nurses station and call room
|
2000
|
53.
|Micro-wave for call rooms
|
1000
|
54.
|Fire Extinguishers
|
2000
|
55.
|Well-Fitted Ambulance
|
600
|
56.
|Water Dispenser
|
1000
|
57.
|Hand Hygiene Station (Sink & Faucets)
|
2000
|
58.
|Stadiometer
|
2000
|
59.
|Automatic 1200ml Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
|
4000
|
60.
|Laryngoscope
|
2000
|
61.
|Set of Stainless steel tongue depressors
|
5000
|
62.
|Endotracheal Tube, without cuff
|
3000
|
63.
|Endotracheal Tube, with cuff
|
3000
|
64.
|Carbon dioxide detector
|
3000
|
65.
|Portable Ultrasound Scanner
|
5000
|
66.
|Portable Ultrasound Probes, Included with scanner
|
5000
|
67.
|Resuscitator, Adult
|
3000
|
68.
|Resuscitator, Child
|
3000
|
69.
|Airway, Guedel, Sterile, Single Use (Range of sizes)
|
5000
|
70.
|Infusion giving set
|
5000
|
71.
|Ceftriaxone-Rocephine
|
5000
|
72.
|NSAIDs
|
3000
|
73.
|Paracetamol
|
2000
|
74.
|IV fluids (R/L, 5% D/s, N/S, 50% DNS)
|
2000
|
75.
|Scrubs
|
2000
|
76.
|Alcohol-Based Hand rub
|
2000
|
77.
|Bio-Hazardous bag
|
2000
|
78.
|Body Bag
|
2000
|
79.
|Chlorine
|
2000
|
S/N
|
B. EQUIPMENT FOR COVID-19 PATIENT WARDS
|
QTY
|1
|Hospital Beds (Arjohuntleigh) Suite
Hospital Bed (ICU Two Crank manual Beds) Extension
|
860
800
|2
|Mattress
|860
|3
|Infusion Pump
|50
|4
|Ambu Bag (Infant and Adult)
|2000
|5
|Adult weighing Scale with Height
|2000
|6
|Hospital Consumables (Gloves, Cotton Wools, Cannula etc)
|12, 000 Ctns
|7
|Bedside Locker
|860
|8
|Over bed table
|860
|9
|Ward Screen
|860
|10
|Drip Stand
|860
|11
|Multi-Parameter Patient Monitor
Patient Monitor
|860
860
|12
|Wheel Chair
|
2000
|13
|Stainless Steel Instrument Trolley
|
2000
|14
|Crash Cart
|
2000
|15
|Bed Pan (large Size)
|
860
|16
|Viewing Box (2 in 1)
|
60s
|17
|Kidney Dish (Large)
|60
|18
|Urinal (Male & Female- Large)
|60
|19
|Oxygen concentrator
|
860
|20
|Suction machine (High Vacuum)
|
60
|21
|Infrared thermometer
|2000
|22
|Sphygmomanometer
|2000
|23
|Stethoscope
|2000
|24
|Intubation Consumables
|
60,000
|25
|Lab Incubator
|
60
|26
|Hematocrit Centrifuge
|
60
|27
|Binocular Microscope (Olympus)
|
60
|28
|100 bags Blood Bank Refrigerator
|
60
|29
|ICU Ventilators
|
60
|30
|Automated Chemistry Analyzer
|
60
|
C. INSTRUMENTS AND CONSUMABLES
|1
|1 Pair adult Magill forceps
|
2000
|2
|1 Pair paediatric Magill forceps
|
2000
|3
|1 Large laryngoscope handle
|
2000
|4
|1 (Each size 1-4) laryngoscope blade – straight
|
2000
|5
|1 (Each size 1-4) laryngoscope blade – curved
|
2000
|6
|1 (Each size 6.0-8.5) cuffed endotracheal tubes
|
2000
|7
|1 (each size 2.5-5.5) un-cuffed ET tubes
|
2000
|8
|Spare laryngoscope handle batteries
|
2000
|9
|1 10mL syringe
|
2000
|10
|1 Adult end-tidal CO2 detector
|
2000
|11
|1 Pediatric end-tidal CO2 detector
|
2000
|12
|1 Commercial adult ETT holder
|
2000
|13
|1 Commercial pediatric ETT holder
|
2000
|14
|1 Adapter for ETT Albuterol administration
|
2000
|15
|1 CPAP circuit
|
2000
|16
|1 CPAP flow generator
|
2000
|17
|1 Salem sump tube (18F)
|
2000
|18
|1 Catheter tip syringe (60mL)
|
2000
|19
|** One each of the two each required King LT Airways must be in the airway bag.
|
2000
|20
|2 (Each size 24g – 14g) IV catheters
|
2000
|21
|2 Saline locks
|
2000
|22
|5 (2-3mL) Pre-filled saline flushes
|
2000
|23
|1 Tubex syringe
|
2000
|24
|5 (18g & 25g) Hypodermic needles
|
2000
|25
|2 MAD® Nasal-Mucosal Atomization Device
|
2000
|26
|10 Alcohol preps
|
2000
|27
|5 Veniguards
|
2000
|28
|2 (10gtts) IV tubing
|
2000
|29
|2 (15gtts) IV tubing
|
2000
|30
|2 (1000mL bags) Normal Saline (0.9% NaCl)
|
2000
|31
|1 (60gtts) IV tubing
|
2000
|32
|10 2x2s (or 4x4s)
|
2000
|33
|4 Tourniquets
|
2000
|34
|1 Roll of tape
|
2000
