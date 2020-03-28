Updates in the campaign against Coronavirus in Anambra State

Updates in the campaign against Coronavirus in Anambra State

Saturday, March 28, 2020 8:31 am


 

Governor Obiano

1.    Governor Willie Obiano, in line with the resolve to make Anambra remain the safest state in Nigeria in every sense of the expression, has ordered the closure of all open markets in the state for 14 days, with effect from Monday, March 31, 2020. The exceptions are foodstuff and medicine markets. The order followed a series of consultations with various stakeholders in the markets.

2.    During the two-week closure, the people affected by the order are enjoined to stay indoors and maintain a high level of hygiene like closing their mouths and noses while coughing or sneezing. They are also advised to maintain social distance by keeping away from persons by six feet, in addition to washing their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and declining to hug or shake hands with any person.

3.    The Anambra State Taskforce on the Coronavirus, which comprises, among others, the Nigeria Police Force, Anambra Vigilante Group and other security and intelligence organizations, are directed to ensure strict compliance with the order closing down markets in the state.

4.    The closure is the last resort in the determination to promote the wellbeing and secure future of the people of Anambra State. The government deeply regrets the inconveniences which the order will cause. The directive will be reviewed in two weeks’ time. If any person has contracted the contagion, it will show during the period of the market shutdown. Therefore, only people free of COVID-19 will be in the markets when they are reopened.

5.    Our people are unfortunately susceptible to the Coronavirus. We travel extensively to all parts of the world for business, leisure, study and medical tourism. Besides, we have as many as 63 major markets in the state, including the Onitsha Main Market which is the largest market in West Africa. The markets are always full of millions of people from different countries in West and Central Africa, thereby making our people vulnerable to the contagion.

6.    The Anambra State Government would like to use this opportunity to announce the creation of a special account to assist ndi Anambra grapple with the grave challenges of the Coronavirus. Known as the Anambra State CORAVID- 19 account, it is in response to various inquiries from people of Anambra State origin in different parts of Nigeria and beyond who have been seeking ways to assist their people since the viral outbreak. The account, which is with the Fidelity Bank, has number 5030112159. It will be administered by Governor Obiano, Chairman of the Anambra COVID-19 Taskforce, to ensure absolute transparency and accountability.

7.    Those who wish to donate materials and equipment like ventilators, surgical face masks, goggles, surgical gloves, stretchers, automated ICU beds, personal protective gear, examination gloves and infrared thermometres are encouraged to bring them to the office of the Secretary to the State Government. (See below a list of materials needed for the management of the Conoravirus pandemic). Names of donors will be broadcast and published in the mass media every two weeks, together with their donations. How the cash they donated was spent will also be published.

8.    Those who want to donate machines and equipment are advised to send them to the SSG Office rather than directly to various hospitals and health centres because each item will have to be certified fit for use by the Centre for Disease Control, working in conjunction with the Anambra State COVID-19 Taskforce which is made up of experts.

9.    It is worthy of note that Anambra State has three isolation centres located at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital in Awka, Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital in Nnewi and Onitsha General Hospital. They are being upgraded constantly. In addition, there are surge centres to take excess patients from the three hospitals. The surge centres are at Umueri General Hospital in Anambra East Local Government Area, Ekwulobia General Hospital in Aguata Local Government Area, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital in Awka and the Auditorium of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Camp at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu in Awka South Local Government Area, which can accommodate 500 beds while the entire camp can accommodate 3,000 beds. There are plans to create another surge centre in any of the big mission hospitals.

10.         What is more, the state government is working hard to get the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to accredit the state teaching hospital as a centre for tests because its mega laboratory, where over 500 tests can be conducted simultaneously, meets international standards, though it needs reagents to start testing suspected cases of the Coronavirus. We are also working relentlessly that Nnamdi azikiwe Teaching Hospital in Nnewi becomes another designated centre to test the Coronavirus. These efforts of the state government and many more require a lot of funds. All forms of assistance from our people, friends and the international community will be well appreciated.

11.         In this connection, Gov Obiano, Chairman of the Anambra State Taskforce on COVID-19, publicly expresses gratitude to Jack Ma, chairman of Ali Baba Group of China, for his recent great philanthropic gesture to the African Union, from which Nigeria, including Anambra State, is benefitting. Governor Obiano, therefore, considers it imperative that the Federal Government provides at least one billion naira (N1bn) to Anambra which is at a risk state in view of the multitudes of people in its numerous markets and the peripatetic nature of the people who have been helping in the rapid development of all parts of Nigeria.

12.         The people and Government of Anambra State are fighting the scourge of COVID-19 together. Together we will win the fight.

God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.

 

C. Don Adinuba

Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment.

 

LIST OF HOSPITAL EQUIPMENT/CONSUMABLES NEEDED FOR COVID-19 PREVENTION/TREATMENT  

S/N

EQUIPMENT DETAILS

ESTIMATED QUANTITY

A: FOR INTENSIVE CARE UNIT

1.

 Electric Automated ICU Beds (Arjohuntleigh)

500

2.

 Personal Protective Equipment

20,000 units

3.

 Protective Gown

20,000 units

4.

 Ventilator

1000

5.

 Surgical Face Mask

20,000 units

6.

 N-95

20,000 units

7.

 Goggles

20,000 units

8.

 Surgical Gloves

20,000 units

9.

 Examination Gloves

20,000 units

10.

 Powered Air Purifying Respirator

100

11.

 Stretcher

100

12.

 Autoclave

10

13.

 Sphygmomanometer (Electronic)

200

14.

 Bedside Lockers

900

15.

 Bed Linens

1000

16.

 Drip Stands

900

17.

 Bed Screens

900

18.

 Infrared Thermometers

1000

19.

 Stethoscope

2000

20.

 Tray for Emergency drugs

100

21.

 Trolley For Medication

100

22.

 Trolley for dressing wounds

100

23.

 Trolley for bed making

100

24.

 Trolley For Serving Food

100

25.

 Kidney Dish

2000

26.

 Gallipot

2000

27.

 Tray for Instruments

2000

28.

 i-stat ABG Machine

1000

29.

 Non-invasive multi-parameter monitors

900

30.

 Mobile X-ray Machine

1000

31.

 Adult and Pediatric Infusion Pumps

90

32.

 CPAP Machines (Bubble CPAP Machines)

1000

33.

 Pediatric Oxygen Concentrator

900

34.

 Ambu Bag (Adult & Infant)

900

35.

 Pediatric  Sphygmomanometer cuff size

100

36.

 Blood warmers

100

37.

 Pediatric Endotracheal Tubes

100

38.

 Bag and Mask for Ventilator

900

39.

 CTG Machine

1000

40.

 Pediatric weighing scale

100

41.

 Automated ICU Beds

900

42.

 Electric Wheelchair

100

43.

 Nebulizer

100

44.

 Mechanical Ventilator

900

45.

 Pulse Oximeter

200

46.

 Oxygen Cylinders

800

47.

 Oxygen Regulator

800

48.

 Defibrillator (AED)

1000

49.

 Combined ECG and Echocardiogram Machine

100

50.

 Endotracheal Tubes of Different sizes (Adults)

3000

51.

 Air Conditioners (1.5Hp Split Unit)

3000

52.

 Intercom for Nurses station and call room

2000

53.

 Micro-wave for call rooms

1000

54.

 Fire Extinguishers

2000

55.

 Well-Fitted Ambulance

600

56.

 Water Dispenser

1000

57.

 Hand Hygiene Station (Sink & Faucets)

2000

58.

 Stadiometer

2000

59.

 Automatic 1200ml Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

4000

60.

 Laryngoscope

2000

61.

 Set of Stainless steel tongue depressors

5000

62.

 Endotracheal Tube, without cuff

3000

63.

 Endotracheal Tube, with cuff

3000

64.

 Carbon dioxide detector

3000

65.

 Portable Ultrasound Scanner

5000

66.

 Portable Ultrasound Probes, Included with scanner

5000

67.

 Resuscitator, Adult

3000

68.

 Resuscitator, Child

3000

69.

 Airway, Guedel, Sterile, Single Use (Range of sizes)

5000

70.

 Infusion giving set

5000

71.

 Ceftriaxone-Rocephine

5000

72.

 NSAIDs

3000

73.

 Paracetamol

2000

74.

 IV fluids (R/L, 5% D/s, N/S, 50% DNS)

2000

75.

 Scrubs

2000

76.

 Alcohol-Based Hand rub

2000

77.

 Bio-Hazardous bag

2000

78.

 Body Bag

2000

79.

 Chlorine

2000

 

 

S/N

 

B. EQUIPMENT FOR COVID-19 PATIENT WARDS

  

QTY
1 Hospital Beds (Arjohuntleigh) Suite

Hospital Bed (ICU Two Crank manual Beds) Extension

  

860

 

800
2 Mattress 860
3 Infusion Pump 50
4 Ambu Bag (Infant and Adult) 2000
5 Adult weighing Scale with Height 2000
6 Hospital Consumables (Gloves, Cotton Wools, Cannula  etc) 12, 000 Ctns
7 Bedside Locker 860
8 Over bed table 860
9 Ward Screen 860
10 Drip Stand 860
11 Multi-Parameter Patient Monitor

Patient Monitor

 860

 

860
12 Wheel Chair  

2000
13 Stainless Steel Instrument Trolley  

2000
14 Crash Cart  

2000
15 Bed Pan (large Size)  

860
16 Viewing Box (2 in 1)  

60s
17 Kidney Dish (Large) 60
18 Urinal (Male & Female- Large) 60
19 Oxygen concentrator  

860
20 Suction machine (High Vacuum)  

60
21 Infrared thermometer 2000
22 Sphygmomanometer 2000
23 Stethoscope 2000
24 Intubation Consumables  

60,000
25 Lab Incubator  

60
26 Hematocrit Centrifuge  

60
27 Binocular Microscope (Olympus)  

60
28 100 bags Blood Bank Refrigerator  

60
29 ICU Ventilators  

60
30 Automated Chemistry Analyzer  

60

 

C. INSTRUMENTS AND CONSUMABLES
1 1 Pair adult Magill forceps

2000
2 1 Pair paediatric Magill forceps

2000
3 1 Large laryngoscope handle

2000
4 1 (Each size 1-4) laryngoscope blade – straight

2000
5 1 (Each size 1-4) laryngoscope blade – curved

2000
6 1 (Each size 6.0-8.5) cuffed endotracheal tubes

2000
7 1 (each size 2.5-5.5) un-cuffed ET tubes

2000
8 Spare laryngoscope handle batteries

2000
9 1 10mL syringe

2000
10 1 Adult end-tidal CO2 detector

2000
11 1 Pediatric end-tidal CO2 detector

2000
12 1 Commercial adult ETT holder

2000
13 1 Commercial pediatric ETT holder

2000
14 1 Adapter for ETT Albuterol administration

2000
15 1 CPAP circuit

2000
16 1 CPAP flow generator

2000
17 1 Salem sump tube (18F)

2000
18 1 Catheter tip syringe (60mL)

2000
19 ** One each of the two each required King LT Airways must be in the airway bag.

2000
20 2 (Each size 24g – 14g) IV catheters

2000
21 2 Saline locks

2000
22 5 (2-3mL) Pre-filled saline flushes

2000
23 1 Tubex syringe

2000
24 5 (18g & 25g) Hypodermic needles

2000
25 2 MAD® Nasal-Mucosal Atomization Device

2000
26 10 Alcohol preps

2000
27 5 Veniguards

2000
28 2 (10gtts) IV tubing

2000
29 2 (15gtts) IV tubing

2000
30 2 (1000mL bags) Normal Saline (0.9% NaCl)

2000
31 1 (60gtts) IV tubing

2000
32 10 2x2s (or 4x4s)

2000
33 4 Tourniquets

2000
34 1 Roll of tape

2000

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Makinde awards eight road contracts
    33 mins ago

    Coronavirus: Oyo govt. imposes curfew, bans inter-state travel
    42 mins ago

    Covid-19/Sit-at-homes: Condoms manufacturers warn of imminent shortage
    52 mins ago

    Ministers donate 50% of March salary to support COVID-19 efforts
    1 hour ago

    Meteor or bomb? Explosion destroys over 100 houses in Akure
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19 combat: 17 facts that make Prof Abayomi, Lagos Health Commissioner, “tick”
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: Irish Scientist develops virus-killing robot
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: Kano residents in panic buying over fear of shutdown