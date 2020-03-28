Video/Update on Akure explosion: Police explain real cause as bombs

Video/Update on Akure explosion: Police explain real cause as bombs

Saturday, March 28, 2020 11:08 am


 

The explosion site in Akure. Meteor or bomb?

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed that the blasts that happened in Akure was not a meteor but a result of explosives being escorted by men of the Explosive Ordnance Department.(EOD) of Nigerian Police.

According to Chief Superintendent of Police, Femi Joseph, “the consignment was duly being escorted by  EOD men when their vehicle developed fault. They had to move it away from where there were houses.’

“Head of the group noticed smoke. They tied to continue it. They could not.” Watch the video here 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Akeredolu: Akure explosions caused by vehicle carrying explosives
    44 mins ago

    Makinde awards eight road contracts
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: Oyo govt. imposes curfew, bans inter-state travel
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19/Sit-at-homes: Condoms manufacturers warn of imminent shortage
    1 hour ago

    Ministers donate 50% of March salary to support COVID-19 efforts
    2 hours ago

    Meteor or bomb? Explosion destroys over 100 houses in Akure
    3 hours ago

    Updates in the campaign against Coronavirus in Anambra State
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19 combat: 17 facts that make Prof Abayomi, Lagos Health Commissioner, “tick”