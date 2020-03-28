Video/Update on Akure explosion. Police explain real cause

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed that the blasts that happened in Akure was not a meteor but a result of explosives being escorted by men of the Explosive Ordnance Department.(EOD) of Nigerian Police

According to Chief Superintendent of Police, Femi Joseph, “the consignment was duly being escorted by EOD men when their vehicle developed fault. They had to move it away from where there were houses.’

“Head of the group noticed smoke. They tied to continue it. They could not.” Watch the video here