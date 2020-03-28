Video/Update on Akure explosion. Police explain real cause

Video/Update on Akure explosion. Police explain real cause

Saturday, March 28, 2020 11:08 am


 

The explosion site in Akure. Meteor or bomb?

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed that the blasts that happened in Akure was not a meteor but a result of explosives being escorted by men of the Explosive Ordnance Department.(EOD) of Nigerian Police

According to Chief Superintendent of Police, Femi Joseph, “the consignment was duly being escorted by  EOD men when their vehicle developed fault. They had to move it away from where there were houses.’

“Head of the group noticed smoke. They tied to continue it. They could not.” Watch the video here 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    PHOTOS: President Buhari receives COVID-19 briefing
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Rivers residents lament hike in prices of consumables
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19 Lockdown: Food shortage hits Bayelsa as prices soar
    3 hours ago

    Akeredolu: Akure explosions caused by vehicle carrying explosives
    4 hours ago

    Makinde awards eight road contracts
    4 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Oyo govt. imposes curfew, bans inter-state travel
    4 hours ago

    Covid-19/Sit-at-homes: Condoms manufacturers warn of imminent shortage
    4 hours ago

    Ministers donate 50% of March salary to support COVID-19 efforts