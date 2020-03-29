68th birthday: Tinubu a visionary leader

68th birthday: Tinubu a visionary leader

Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:03 pm


Asiwaju Tinubu cutting his 68th birthday cake. With him is his wife, Oluremi

By Yemi Osinbajo

Today, we celebrate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a visionary, transformative leader and patriot. Your exceptional political career and service has inspired millions. It is true that few leaders have developed as many leaders from the ranks of their protégés as you have done.

Your incredibly large and generous heart, political astuteness and uncommon intellect have become the stuff of legend.

Today, but for COVID-19 we would, as we have done in the past twelve years, celebrated this day with the Bola Tinubu Colloquium, where we do what is your greatest passion – proffering answers to developmental questions.  We will by God’s grace, still do this and many more.

I pray for you sir, that as your days, so shall your strength, wisdom and favour be with God, in Jesus name.

Happy birthday Asiwaju!

 

