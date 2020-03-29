Coronavirus: Eight new cases confirmed, total now 97 in Nigeria

Sunday, March 29, 2020 12:10 am


Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control late Saturday announced that eight new cases of COVID -19 have been confirmed in different parts of the country. 

On the distribution of the new cases, the NCDC said two are in FCT, four in Oyo, one in Kaduna and one in Osun State.

“Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State.

“As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death,” the NCDC said  in an update on its Twitter handle.

For breakdown of cases by states currently: Lagos- 59,  FCT- 16, Ogun 3, Enugu 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 7, Edo- 2,  Bauchi- 2,  Osun-2,  Rivers-1,  Benue- 1,  Kaduna- 1.

