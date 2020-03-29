COVID-19: Gov. Abdulrazaq to donate accumulated salary as palliative

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has promised to donate his accumulated salary from May 29, 2019 when he was sworn into office as palliative for less privileged who have been asked to stay back at home as a result of coronavirus pandemic in Kwara State.

The Governor who said this on his Facebook page on Sunday said he has not taken any salary since he assumed office as governor.

Abdulrazaq who expressed appreciation to Ministers of President Muhammadu Buhari for the pledge to donate 50 per cent of their March salary to efforts to tackle the pandemic also hailed operators in the private sector who have already made donations in support of the war against COVID-19 in Kwara State.

He called on other corporate bodies and well meaning individuals to be part of efforts to cater for the less to do segment of the population.

The Governor said, “Since I was inaugurated, I have not taken my salary. I am now donating the accumulated sum, from May 29 to date, to help provide palliative measures to the vulnerable among our people who have been asked to stay at home, and boost our capacity to cope against the Covid-19 if it ever comes to Kwara state.

“This time calls for sacrifice from everyone and I especially commend the gestures of my brother Alhaji Lai Muhammed and my sister Senator Gbemisola, who are part of the ministers that have donated half of their salaries to the national efforts to fight the virus.

“Also, on behalf of my people, I express our deepest appreciation to Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu and Mr Tony Elumelu for their generous donations to Kwara State.

“It is against this background that I appeal to all well-meaning corporate bodies and individuals to emulate these great Nigerians by joining our efforts in Kwara State.

“Donations can be made to the Kwara State Technical Committee. Anyone can also donate food stuff for release to the poor people to further ease our campaign to keep the virus out of Kwara.

“I have also directed the technical committee on COVID-19 to begin distribution of palliatives, including food stuffs, to the people this week.

“Finally, I implore you all to please stay at home and maintain social distancing.

“May God protect us all.