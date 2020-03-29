Just in: Dangote tests negative for coronavirus

Just in: Dangote tests negative for coronavirus

Sunday, March 29, 2020 4:08 pm


Aliko Dangote

Business mogul and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has tested negative to coronavirus.

It is believed that the business mogul took the test after some of his recent contacts, including Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Chief of Staff to the Nigerian President, Malam Abba Kyari tested positive for the virus.

But in a post on his Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon, Dangote who is leading a private sector initiative to support government’s initiatives in the fight against COVID-19 said he tested negative for the virus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being. As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE.

“Coalition Against COVID-19 is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders & our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against COVID-19. We are in this together and I am optimistic we will overcome,” Dangote said in the tweet.

