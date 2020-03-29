Just in: Sanusi, wives test negative for coronavirus

Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:39 pm


Sanusi

Muhammadu  Sanusi II, the former Emir of Kano and his wives have tested negative for coronavirus, Adam, the son of the former monarch announced in a statement on Sunday.

There have been anxieties over the former  former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria after Governor Nasir El-Rufai who was with him for many hours recently announced on Saturday evening that he had tested positive for the virus.

Sanusi had also received many visitors after he arrived in Lagos following his dethronement by the Kano State Government.

Adam said his father and his wives had taken the COVID-19 test following such concerns.

“We have been inundated with calls asking about the health and safety of my father (Sanusi) especially given the number of visitors he received on arrival in Lagos, and a number of contacts he had who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in contact with persons who tested positive.

“As for my father, on March 25, he and all our mothers submitted samples for the COVID-19 test. These samples were taken at home under the supervision of Dr. Alero Roberts, the second Vice Chairman of the Association of Public Health Professionals.

“On March 27, Dr. Roberts conveyed the results and all of them were negative. We hope this information will allay the concerns of all those who are asking,” Adam said.

Sanusi said had also, in an online video, asked those who want to come and visit him to reach him through other means rather than physical contact or to delay their visits  until the pandemic is over.

