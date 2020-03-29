Nigeria confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases, total now 111
Nigeria confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases, total now 111
Sunday, March 29, 2020 10:24 pm
Coronavirus
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has announced the confirmation of 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.
According to the Centre, nine of the new cases are in Lagos while five are in the Federal Capital Territory.
The new addition has increased the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country to 111 with one death.
The NCDC said while announcing the new cases on its Twiiter account: “Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”
What do you think?