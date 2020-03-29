WHO says COVID-19 is not airborne

WHO says COVID-19 is not airborne

Sunday, March 29, 2020 9:00 pm


WHO chief, Tedros Ghebrelyesus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the message spreading on social media that Coronavirus (COVID-19) is airborne in incorrect.

The WHO headquarters in Geneva explained this in its official twitter account @WHO.

The agency said the virus that causes COVID-19 was mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

“These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces.

“You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within one meter of a person who has COVID-19.

“You can be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands.’’

It, however, advised people to protect themselves by practicing physical distancing.

“To protect yourself, keep at least one meter distance from others and disinfect surfaces that are touched frequently.

“Regularly clean your hands thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose’’

According to the agency, drinking alcohol does not protect people against COVID-19 and can be dangerous.

“Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems,’’ WHO warned.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    COVID-19: Gov. Abdulrazaq to donate accumulated salary as palliative
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19 Lockdown: Buhari pledges palliatives for residents of FCT, Lagos
    1 hour ago

    Air Peace transports 274 Israelis from Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Dangote to build 600-bed isolation centre in Kano
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: NCDC to increase testing laboratories to 13
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: All 5 suspected cases in Borno test negative
    2 hours ago

    Just in: To curtail COVID-19, Buhari locks down Lagos, Ogun, FCT
    3 hours ago

    Just in: President Buhari’s address on COVID-19 pandemic (full text)