Akure blast! Police, Akeredolu, should look for another lie-Professor

The explanations by the Police and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the blast that recently destroyed over 100 houses in Eleyowo village near the airport on the Akure-Owo highway, Ondo State, do not hold water at all, Professor Adepelumi A. A of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has argued.

The police had earlier said explosives being transported in a truck which was being escorted by the Police caught fire. Adepelumi, with his explanation, asked the Police to tell that to the Marines (or the country where the US Marines will invade next!)

The Professor countered: “Our findings suggest that the impact of the blasting covers 1km radius of the surroundings of the crater. No evidence of fire or burning of anything was found within the vicinity. No evidence of radioactivity radiation was found within the crater and immediate vicinity.

The field evidence point to a conclusion that A METEORIC FROM AN ASTEROID BELT THAT TRAVELS AT A GREAT SPEED FROM SPACE IMPACTED THE LOCATION AT AN ANGLE OF 43 degrees created an ejecta at South-Western part. No evidence of buried vehicle, buried ordinance or IED was found.”

Read the Professor’s full statement below:

“SUMMARY OF THE FINDINGS FROM THE BLAST SITE AT AKURE*

From the Blast site at Akure. My Research group carried out a detailed analysis of the impact site. A circular impact crater with 21m diameter and 7.8m depth was found which suggest a natural phenomenal. Water was found oozing out from the edges of the crater.

However, crack opening that vary in thickness from 3mm to 4metres occurs on the wall of most of the buildings but not at the base of the buildings. Also, foreign rocks and strange metallic objects we’re found within the crater. Most of the destruction occurs on top and roof/ceilings of the buildings.

Thank you, Professor Adepelumi A. A (Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife).

Phone: 08128181062

Email: aadepelu@oauife.edu.edu”

However, the Professor’s submission has also been subjected to scrutiny by members of the public. For example, Oluwabukunmi Akinnubi on FB waved this off as fake news, asking “analysis within 48 hours? Rubbish.” He said; “I don’t believe it came from lecturer in question. Who engaged him to do so? Theywant to cover something.”

Oluwole Olajuni Ojas also argued: “When was all these anysis done? Are the analysts not out of campus? When did they take the sample and how long does the analysis take to complete?”