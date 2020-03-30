Coronavirus: Adenuga Foundation donates N1.5bs

The Mike Adenuga Foundation (MAF), established by business mogul, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., has donated the sum of N1.5 billion to support Nigeria’s fight against the global Coronavirus pandemic, otherwise known as COVID-19.

Giving the breakdown of the N1.5 billion donation, the Foundation said that “N1billion will go to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which is coordinating efforts to raise funds from corporate bodies to support the initiatives aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, while the Lagos State Government which has recorded the majority of the cases will get N500 million”.

The cheque was presented by Globacom’s Executive Vice Chairman, Mrs Bella Disu to the Lagos State Governor on Monday.

“We are fully aware that our nation is indeed passing through very challenging times, with unprecedented impact on how we live, survive, stay in touch with each other and conduct our businesses. We feel the pulse of our people, appreciate the pains of those who are sick or have lost loved ones and the anxiety of all of us compelled to live under the shadow of this dreaded pandemic”, the Foundation said.

MAF noted that the core values that connect people firmly with one another – love for family, community and enterprise – were the most threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and stressed that Dr Adenuga and his Foundation remained committed to the protection and promotion of those values, and appealed to Nigerians not to allow the pandemic to affect those values adversely.

In addition to this contribution, MAF shall actively continue its on-going efforts to assist various bodies and institutions in the country with the supply of such essential items as Sanitizers, Masks, Test Kits, Personal Prospective Equipment (PPEs), Respirators and other necessary requirements to combat the pandemic.