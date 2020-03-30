COVID-19: Diagnostic centre in UCH now functional, says Makinde

Monday, March 30, 2020 9:14 am


Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

The Diagnostic Centre at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has been certified by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and is now functional.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who made this known on his tweeter handle, said the development would improve turnaround time for testing.

He also stated that the dusk to dawn curfew between 7 pm and 6 am took effect from Sunday, adding that there should be “no gathering of more than ten people anywhere in Oyo State.”

According to him, all markets will also be closed except those selling perishable food items.

“Also, inter-state transportation into and out of the state has been suspended from Sunday, March 29, except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceuticals and petroleum products.

” All measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis, ” he tweeted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number of confirmed cases in Oyo had risen to seven on Sunday

