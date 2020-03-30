I Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus-Gov Makinde

I Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus-Gov Makinde

Monday, March 30, 2020 6:52 pm


Governor Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde has also tested positive for coronavirus. He revealed this in his Twitter message today.

He wrote: “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe,”

