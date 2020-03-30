Just in: Nigeria announces 20 new cases of COVID-19

Nigerian Government on Monday announced the confirmation of 20 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC said on its Twitter handle on Monday evening that the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, Oyo, Kaduna States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The news cases brought the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 131.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State,” the NCDC said on its Twitter handle.

“As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths,” it added.

As at 09:00 pm 30th March, there are

131 confirmed cases

2 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states, see below:

Currently;

Lagos- 81

FCT- 25

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 8

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 3