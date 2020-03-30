Just in: Nigeria announces 20 new cases of COVID-19

Just in: Nigeria announces 20 new cases of COVID-19

Monday, March 30, 2020 10:18 pm


coronavirus

Nigerian Government on Monday announced the confirmation of 20 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC said on its Twitter handle on Monday evening that the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, Oyo, Kaduna States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The news cases brought the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 131.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State,” the NCDC said on its Twitter handle.

“As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths,” it added.

As at 09:00 pm 30th March, there are

131 confirmed cases
2 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states, see below:

Currently;

Lagos- 81
FCT- 25
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 8
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 3

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    COVID-19 deadly than insurgency – Gov Zulum
    35 mins ago

    Buhari signs COVID-19 Regulations, 2020
    44 mins ago

    Coronavirus: Edo sets for massive testing exercise
    3 hours ago

    7 Mistakes of Grammar on Coronavirus
    4 hours ago

    Covid 19: Wike suspends LG Chair, imposes curfew
    4 hours ago

    NNPC Loading Depots to Remain Operational
    5 hours ago

    I Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus-Gov Makinde
    6 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Adenuga Foundation donates N1.5bs