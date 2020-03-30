Oyo releases first case of COVID-19 from isolation centre

The Oyo state’s index case in the COVID-19 has been released from isolation centre.

According to a statement issued on Monday in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, the release of the patient was consequent upon the completion of his treatment at the Agbami Chest Hospital isolation centre, Ibadan.

“The American returnee had initially tested negative only for the second test to read positive.

“The index case had been on self-isolation at a private residence in Ibadan until he was transferred to the Isolation centre at Agbami, Jericho area of Ibadan on March 23.

“The index case was released after two consecutive negative tests,’’ the statement read.

The statement also quoted Dr Taiwo Ladipo, the State’s Incident Manager, as saying that the confirmed case spent six days in the isolation centre and had two negative tests.

“Ladipo said the released patient is well and very stable and is now back to his house.

“He posited that the infectious disease specialist would be reviewing the patient for follow up action,” the statement read.

On the COVID 19 confirmation test result of Gov. Makinde that was positive, the CPS disclosed that the test result was delivered to the governor at about 5.30p.m.

The statement recalled that Makinde was one of the governors who attended the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, penultimate week, “where he met with a number of colleagues.

“The Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) had after the meeting advised its members who attended the Abuja meeting to go into self- isolation or undergo COVID-19 tests.”

The statement further reminded the general public that the dusk-to-dawn curfew (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) has taken effect from Monday; “no gatherings of more than 10 people should be held anywhere in Oyo State, also all markets closed except those selling perishable food items.

“Also, inter-state transportation in and out of the state has been suspended, except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products, all measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis,’’ he said.

The general public are advised to stay safe by following the proper hygienic practices, washing their hands regularly or using an alcohol-based sanitiser and also practicising social distancing.