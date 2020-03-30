Police confirm abduction of two Chinese nationals in Ebonyi

Monday, March 30, 2020 11:54 pm


FILE: Police combing bush for kidnapped victims

The Police in Ebonyi on Monday confirmed the abduction of two Chinese working in a quarry site at Ihietutu community in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Mrs Loveth Odah, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed the kidnap to newsmen in Abakaliki.

She said that police had launched a manhunt to apprehend the abductors and free the Chinese expatriates.

Odah said: “The Command received a report of the  abduction of two Chinese working at a quarry site at Ishiagu and we have commenced immediate investigation into the incident.

“We have mobilised our men to the crime scene to hunt down the culprits and free the victims unhurt.

“The victims were kidnapped at a quarry site at Ihietutu, in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area at about 11.40 am on Sunday, March 29.”

The Chinese, Mr Shen Gusmen and Mao Xinmin, working with Green Field Metals Nigeria Limited were reportedly kidnapped by yet to be identified persons at the company’s premises in Ishiagu,.

Ivo is the local government area with highest mineral deposits in Ebonyi with over 15 mining companies in the area.

The abduction of the Chinese Nationals has  however,  been generating mixed reactions in the state following the state government’s total lockdown order as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

All the entry and  exit routes in the state are now under the watch of COVID-19 task force team and security agencies following the lockdown directive.

