COVID-19: Confusion over curfew in parts of P/Harcourt

Residents of some parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, have been thrown into utter confusion over the interpretation and enforcement of the “dusk to dawn” imposed at the affected areas as Police, operatives of Department of State Services, soldiers and other security operatives erected blockades leaving many people stranded on Tuesday morning.

The initial believe by residents of the areas affected was that “Dusk to Dawn” curfew will be between 7pm to 6am.

But the security agencies said they have a counter directive from the state government to make the curfew a 24 hours affair in the affected areas.

This was confirmed in a Government’s House Special announcement signed by Paulinus Nsirim, the Commissioner for Information and Communication on Monday.

The statement reads in part: “This is to inform members of the public that the curfew imposed at Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction, Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba, Rumualogu and Choba is for 24 hours with effect from today, March 31,2020 till further notice”.

“It has also come to the notice of the State Government that some Banks are closing down in the State”, adding that, “the curfew is targeted at only some parts of the State. Therefore, Banks have no excuse to shut down their operations.

“Any Bank that is found to be closed will find it very difficult to reopen for business in the State”, it concluded.