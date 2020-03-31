COVID-19: No increase in electricity tariff now — Minister

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 9:15 pm


File: Power Plant

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says there will be a 3-month delay in the implementation of any electricity tariff.
Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman made this known in  a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.
Mamman said that the delay in the implementation of the tarrif was one of several critical actions that the administration was taking to ensure citizens have power supply in this difficult time.
He said that the 3-month delay in the implementation of tariff  was consistent with  President Muhammadu Buhari’s  announcement on March 29 granting a moratorium for certain Federal Government funded facilities to the Nigerian Public.
The minister commended players in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry  (NESI) that  made commitments to ensure stable power supply during this period.
“”We must work together. I must specifically commend the Distribution Companies (DsCos) that have direct interface with the citizens.
“Many of the DisCos have announced that they will take measures to maintain power supply to citizens in this difficult time.
“I would like to implore that the DisCos uphold these commitments ,”he said.
He listed  the key emergency measures being taken to support NESI in the tariff delay for 3-months to limit economic hardship on Nigerians in this difficult time include ongoing engagements with key players involved in the NESI to ensure sustainable power supply.
According to him, players in the industry are working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure payments to the generators and gas suppliers .
He said that the payment to be done through the Payment Assurance Facility (PAF) would be expedited to support power supply.
