COVID-19: Oyetola constitutes 21-man Relief Committee

Governor of the State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, has set up a 21-man Food and Relief Committee – comprising eminent Nigerians – to cushion the effect of restriction placed on human and vehicular movements across the State, as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

The committee members are Asiwaju Tunde Badmus, Chief Adebayo Jimoh, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Matthew Asimolowo, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja I, General Alani Akinrinade (Rtd), Chief Tunde Ponle, Rt Hon Patricia Etteh, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Sir Demola Aladekomo, Rt Hon Lasun Yusuff, Dr Wale Babalakin and Dr Segun Aina.

Others are Mallam Yussuf Alli, SAN, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, Mr. AbdulKabir Aliyu, Dr Deji Adeleke, Otunba Iyiola Omisore and three former governors of the state, Chief Bisi Akande, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The Committee will be chaired by Asiwaju Tunde Badmus while Chief Adebayo Jimoh will serve as the Secretary, according to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji.

Oyebamiji said as efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 continue with intense devotion, it had become necessary for the government to set up Relief and Humanitarian Banks across the State, adding that “the State appreciates its supportive friends, donors and partners, who have contributed to the project, including those who have pleaded to remain anonymous.”

He said: “Osun has limited means yet unlimited needs to fulfil at this critical time and is, therefore, calling on its sons and daughters and also well meaning Nigerians to assist it in the provision of social relief to our people, and those who have been and will be impacted by the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the rampaging virus.

“Without doubt, the outbreak of the pandemic called COVID-19 will leave a strain on our economy, and the possibility of having a food crisis remains an implication of the various emergency responses to the disease.

“The State Government of Osun, therefore, calls on indigenes of Osun across the nation (and beyond) and well-meaning Nigerians to kindly pitch in to support the State with social relief items ranging from food to cash, towards the enhancement of the food bank that the State is growing at the moment,” the SSG said.

Oyebamiji expressed confidence that the outreach would keep people safe and comfortable during the period of the lockdown, adding that to ensure smooth and effective operations, the state government would work hand-in-hand with the Committee.

“To this end, those who want to contribute to this project can reach out to the Committee through the following numbers: 08167255906; 08032298961; & 08037004653 from where they will be directed to designated centres. The government will provide security clearance and cover to aid easy movement of materials,” he added.

The SSG disclosed that cash donations can also be forwarded to:

Bank Name : UBA

Account Name – Osun State Covid -19 Support Account.

Account Number- 1022749351.