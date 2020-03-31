COVID-19: Why FG allowed 26 Americans to come to Nigeria – Minister

The Federal Government says i t is absolutely false the media report that 26 American arrived the Murtala Muhammed Inter­national Airport (MMIA), Lagos, on Monday without screening for Coronavirus.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed refuted the report published in front page of a national newspaper, “Daily Independent”, when he appeared on Nigeria Television. Authority programme, “Good Morning Nigeria”

The Minister admonished the media to be circumspect of what they publish and desist from dishing out fake news aimed at frustrating efforts of government and those in the frontline of fighting Covid-19 pandemic.

He said contrary to the report, the 26 Americans were screened by the Port health authority and the immigration while the crews that flew them in and out of the country did not disembark from the aircraft.