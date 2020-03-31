I-G, 11 other officers test negative for COVID-19

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 3:06 pm


IGP Mohammed Adamu

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, and 11 other police officers have tested negative for Coronavirus.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the I-G and the 11 others received the result of their test on Tuesday, having submitted the samples on March 27.

According to him, other officers who also tested negative were the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the Principal Staff Officer to the I-G, DCP Idowu Owohunwa and the Head of the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, DCP Lanre Ogunlowo.

“Others were the Personal Physician to the I-G, CSP Nonye Welle, Medical Officer, Police Clinic, Force Headquarters, Abuja CSP Titus Adegbite, Secretary to the I-G, SP Moses Jolugbo and five other close aides to the I-G

“While noting that policing is a high-contact job with its attendant risks, the I-G enjoined officers nationwide to adhere strictly to all precautionary and safety measures in the course of their duties,” he said.

Mba enjoined the public to voluntarily obey all restriction orders imposed by the constituted authorities.

