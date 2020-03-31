Just in: Osun, Ogun record new cases of COVID-19, total now 135

Just in: Osun, Ogun record new cases of COVID-19, total now 135

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 11:57 am


coronavirus

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria increased to 135 before noon on Tuesday as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced confirmation of four new cases.

Three of the new cases are in Osun State while one is in Ogun State.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun

As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths,” the NCDC said on its Twitter handle.

As at 11:15 am 31st March, there are

135 confirmed cases
2 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states, see below

Currently;
Lagos- 81
FCT- 25
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 8
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-5
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 3

 

