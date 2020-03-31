Lockdown order: Why we delayed commencement in Ogun – Govt.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has dismissed insinuations that his government defied the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari ordering lockdown of his state, Ogun as well as Lagos and Federal Capital Territory for two weeks as part of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The state government in a press release on Monday evening in Abeokuta, signed by Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin said the shift in the date the lockdown will begin in Ogun State from late night Monday, 30 March to Friday, 1st, April was done in conjuction with the presidency.

According to the statement, subsequent to the order by the President on Sunday, “the Governor consulted with the Presidency to request that whilst the interstate borders and border with Republic of Benin should close at 11pm on Monday as directed by the President, there was a need to shift the lockdown in Ogun State for intra-city movement to Friday, 3rd April.

“This request is to enable the residents to prepare for the period of the lockdown and for the State to procure and finalise the mechanisms of distributing food and other relief materials to the residents.

“The Presidency graciously demonstrated understanding and granted the request. This is what the mischief makers would like to twist to create an imaginary dissonance between the President’s directive and the need to adapt it to our peculiar situation in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the interstate and international borders with Ogun State will close at 11pm on Monday as directed by the President, whilst the total lockdown will be effective from 11pm on Friday,” Ogun State Government said.

“This is not the time to play dirty politics with the health and welfare of our people. Ogun State Government will not be distracted in its avowed commitment to stem the tide of corona virus and wishes to thank Mr. President for his support and solidarity,” the statement concluded.

The State had announced closure of its borders with other states and the international border with Benin Republic on Saturday, 28 March, 2020 as part of the measures to slow the pace of the coronavirus in the state, the nation and even West Africa sub region.

The closure was to be effective from 12 midnight on Sunday, 29 March.

However, the President ordered a lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory in his broadcast of Sunday, 29th March.