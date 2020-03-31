NCDC dispels rumour on suspected COVID-19 woman in Badagry

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday dispelled rumour of a certain woman who recently arrived Badagry from USA with symptoms suspected to be of coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials of NCDC, WHO, Port Health Service (PHS) and Badagry Health Services had gone to evacuate the woman from her Itoga Road, Badagry residence only to discover that the information received was incorrect.

An official of the COVID-19 Task Force in Badagry, who craved anonymity, told NAN that series of tests conducted on the woman at her residence revealed there was no symptoms of COVID-19 on her.

“The woman told us that she returned to Nigeria from US through Muritala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja on March 17 and went through necessary checks on arrival at the airport.

“She said she decided to self isolate in an hotel and came home in Badagry on March 25.

“So, the woman did not have any Coronavirus symptom since she came into the country, contrary to what was sent to the taskforce,” the health official said.

The official, however, thanked those that sent the information and urged them to continue to send information on any suspected stranger in their midst.

“Honestly, we do not blame the people that sent the anonymous information because, this is a woman that came back from U.S after the airports had been closed by the Federal Government.

“They thought she came through the sea because there are lots of smuggling activities going on in Badagry.

“We thank them and we want them to continue to write us because this will prompt us to do our work,” the health official said.