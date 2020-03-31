PDP NWC reconstitutes Ondo exco

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the reconstitution of the current PDP Ondo State executive into the state caretaker committee with effect from April 5, when its earlier tenure is due to expire.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja announced this.

Ologbondiyan said the NWC’s decision is predicated on the party’s inability to conduct the state congress scheduled for March 24.

This according to him is due to the outbreak of Corona Virus (COVID-19) leading to the stay at home and social distancing directives issued by the Federal Government to curtail the spread of the virus.

“By the approval of the NWC, the state excecutive is empowered to act as a state caretaker committee until such a time that it is possible for the conduct of the state congress for the election of state officials, provided that they shall not serve in such capacity for more than three months from April 5.

“Furthermore, the NWC has approved the ward and local government congresses and consequently affirmed all the elected executive committee members of the party at those chapters in the state.

“Consequently, the NWC has directed the Ondo state PDP Chairman to inaugurate the elected ward executive committee members whose tenure in office, pursuant to in pursuant to section 47(1) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as emended), shall be from March 30, 2020 to March 30, 2024” he said.



The state chairman is also directed to inaugurate the state local government executive committee members whose tenure in office shall be from April 2 to April 2, 2024.

He recalled that the PDP successfully conducted its wards congresses in the state on March 7 and local government congresses on March 21 and produced elected exco members at both levels.